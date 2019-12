BARBARA ANN BRACEY WIGGS



One year ago, on December 3, 2018, you became an angel. It's still hard to believe that you're gone. However, your legacy lives on in the people that you have touched and the many lives that you changed. Everyday we think about you. You are always on our mind. We will see you again. It's only a matter of time. Until then, you are forever in our heart. We love you and miss you.

Your loving Family