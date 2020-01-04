Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA WILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WILLIAMS BARBARA LAIME WILLIAMS 1939-2019 The world lost an extraordinary example of how we should all strive to live when Barbara Laime Williams passed on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA, surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and so much more. Barbara gave her time and dedication to so many. Her generous spirit with family, community and charities will be sorely missed. We will honor and remember her always. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Williams, her parents Burrell and Margaret Coverstone, brothers James and Ron Coverstone, and her Aunt and Uncle Francis and Everett "Doc" Lyons. Those who will carry on her memory include her daughter Kaila Laime, her son David Laime, her granddaughter Adrienne Lineback, her brother Lonny Coverstone and her late husband's children, Shannon Williams and David Williams, granddaughter Rachel Williams and great granddaughter Sophia Johnson. Barbara was born on January 4, 1939 in Centralia IL to Margaret Louise Coverstone and Burrell Eugene Coverstone. She graduated with honors from Centralia High School. Barbara was the first member of her family to graduate college. She received her Bachelor's Degree in English from Southern IL University with a minor in History. She continued her education at SIU where she received her Master's Degree in Education. Her admirable 35 plus year career in higher education spanned over several colleges and Universities. She was most fond of the decades she spent helping students in the career counseling department at Northern Virginia Community Colleges Manassas Campus, where she also served as acting Dean of Students, and Head of Counselling. In retirement, Barbara left the Northern Virginia area and fell in love with the historic community of Fredericksburg. Barbara was honored to be asked to join the Rappahannock Area Services Board, where she served from July 2013 to October 2016. Barbara had great passion for American democracy. She worked tirelessly on a multitude of political campaigns, state and local legislation and for the National Democratic Party. Her belief in one's responsibility to vote took her to the ballot box this past November at the age of 80. Her commitment to education and public service was as strong as her commitment to family and friends. In Barbara's never ending generous spirit she has donated her body to medical research. With no remains to inter, plans for a memorial service are tentatively planned for late spring / early summer of 2020 at the Arlington National Cemetery. Please visit

www.barbaralaimewilliams.com for additional information over the next few weeks. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Barbara's most loved charities, the World Wildlife Foundation, Saint Jude Children's Hospital or the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, and take the time to vote.

