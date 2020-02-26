Barbara A. Williams
Peacefully passed away on February 20, 2020. Survived by daughter Denise Williams and son Brian Williams of Clinton, MD; three grandsons Keith, Jr., Patrick, and Tyson; sister, Margaret Smalls-Robinson (George) Charleston, SC; brother, Tommy Smalls, New York, NY; sister-in-law Lillian Smalls, Charleston, SC; brother-in-law, Bobby Williams (Floree), Stafford, VA. A host of family and friends. Services will held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747, Wake at 10 a.m. and Funeral at 11 a.m.