BARBARA WILLIAMS (1945 - 2020)
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Barbara A. Williams  

Peacefully passed away on February 20, 2020. Survived by daughter Denise Williams and son Brian Williams of Clinton, MD; three grandsons Keith, Jr., Patrick, and Tyson; sister, Margaret Smalls-Robinson (George) Charleston, SC; brother, Tommy Smalls, New York, NY; sister-in-law Lillian Smalls, Charleston, SC; brother-in-law, Bobby Williams (Floree), Stafford, VA. A host of family and friends. Services will held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747, Wake at 10 a.m. and Funeral at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
