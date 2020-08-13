1/1
BARBARA WILLIAMS
BARBARA BRADFORD WILLIAMS  
Made her transition on Sunday morning August 2, 2020. She was the youngest of six siblings all who have preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Debbie Williams Galiber, her son-in-law, Edward Matthew Galiber, two grandchildren Edward Elisha Galiber and Blair Barbara Galiber and a host of family and friends. Services will be held at the McGuire Funeral Home Chapel, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with limited number of attendees due to Covid-19, Barbara's services will be live-streamed through the https://www.mcguire-services.com/ website. Click on her obituary to access the link. Services will remain posted for 60 days. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church 7720 Alaska Avenue, NW, Washington, DC, 20012.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
