

BARBARA RATLIFF WOLKSTEIN



On March 19, 2020, Barbara Ratliff Wilkstein,, beloved wife of Andrew Irving Wolkstein; devoted mother of Lauren Meliss Wolkstein (Sara Kiener) and Daniel Cliff Wolkstein; adoring grandmother of Liam Cliff Wolkstein, Maya Ruth Wolkstein, and Evelyn Sylvie Wolkner; dear sister of Cliff Ratliff III (Kathy) and sister-in-law of Nicky Ratliff and Mindy Ellen Wolkstein Giresi; aunt of Dana Howson, Kristin Vue, and Matthew Ratliff; loving daughter-in-law of Melvin Wolkstein. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Online condolences may be made at: