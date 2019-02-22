BARBARA DOUGLAS WRIGHT
June 24, 1937 - February 16, 2019
Barbara passed at home on February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of James Philip Wright, loving mother of James Philip Wright, Jr., Lee Charles Wright (Judy), Kirsten Wright Martin (David) and Karen Elizabeth Wright; Grandmother of Andrew Wright (Lisa), Taylor (Nikki), Carter, Noah and Kathryn Piper Martin and Logan Wright; Recent Great Grandmother of Hailey Sophia Wright. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11200 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, Maryland 20852. A reception will follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850 or Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad, 5020 Battery Lane, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.