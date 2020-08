Or Copy this URL to Share

BARBARA WRIGHT

Passed away suddenly on Monday, August 17, 2020 of Beltsville, Maryland. Beloved wife of Warren J. Wright; loving mother of Michelle (Leoncio Gutierrez) and James Franklin Wright. Grandmother of Cassie Wright, Leoncio George Gutierrez IV and Alexander Christian Gutierrez. Sister of Janet Zimmerman. Funeral services private.



