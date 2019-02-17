BARBARA B. WURDEMAN 1929 - 2019
Barbara passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 9, 2019. Born Barbara Ann Browning on December 1, 1929, she grew up in Washington D.C., and moved to Montgomery County with her family as a teenager, where she lived and raised a family with her husband, Elmer Charles Wurdeman, Jr. - "Elmo". As a young woman Barbara was a dance instructor and taught baton. Barbara and Elmo were avid antique car collectors, and travelled the country in search of antique cars, showing their cars, and socializing and enjoying their many friends. Barbara is survived by her son, Richard and his wife Traci, her son Robert, her grandson Andrew and his wife Betsy, her grandson Michael and his fiancé Mary, her granddaughter Emily, and her great-grandchildren, August and Vera. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo. A service will be held on February 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Edmonds, Washington, where she lived near her family for the last year of her life.