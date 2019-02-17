Notice Guest Book View Sign



BARBARA B. WURDEMAN 1929 - 2019

Barbara passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 9, 2019. Born Barbara Ann Browning on December 1, 1929, she grew up in Washington D.C., and moved to Montgomery County with her family as a teenager, where she lived and raised a family with her husband, Elmer Charles Wurdeman, Jr. - "Elmo". As a young woman Barbara was a dance instructor and taught baton. Barbara and Elmo were avid antique car collectors, and travelled the country in search of antique cars, showing their cars, and socializing and enjoying their many friends. Barbara is survived by her son, Richard and his wife Traci, her son Robert, her grandson Andrew and his wife Betsy, her grandson Michael and his fiancé Mary, her granddaughter Emily, and her great-grandchildren, August and Vera. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo. A service will be held on February 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Edmonds, Washington, where she lived near her family for the last year of her life.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.