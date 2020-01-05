Barbara Jane Yancey
(Age 84)
Of Silver Spring, MD. entered eternal rest on December 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William Plummer Yancey and Sadiemarie Walker Yancey. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Beth Walker Yancey Reddick, of Pembroke Pines, FL; her daughter, Beth Ellen Williams Pryor (William B.), of Fayetteville, NC; her son, Harry Pemberton Williams, III, of Pembroke Pines, FL; her grandchildren, Paige Yancey Pryor and William Pemberton Pryor; and a host of other relatives and friends in the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Region and across the country. Viewing will take place, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Sixth Presbyterian Church, 5413 16th Street, NW (16th and Kennedy Streets), Washington, DC 20011. Interment, Green Hill Cemetery, Danville, Virginia. Services of comfort entrusted to: McGuire.