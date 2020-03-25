Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA YEOMANS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

YEOMANS Barbara T. Yeomans Barbara Thomas Yeomans passed away on March 12, 2020. She will be missed greatly by her family, church, and community. Born in 1939 to Eleanor Virginia Thomas and Frederick Chynoweth Thomas, Barbara was raised in Salisbury, Maryland and lived her adult life in Washington, DC. She was married for 35 years to William L. Yeomans, who died in 2010. She is survived by her twin sister, Vicky Hertel, her two step-children, Janet L. Yeomans and William R. Yeomans, and three step-grandchildren, William Staehle, William S. Yeomans, and Georgina C. Yeomans, and one step-great grandchild, Charles A. Yeomans-Green. Barbara received her B.A. from Connecticut College and an M.A. in political science from the University of Pennsylvania. She served with distinction for over 30 years in the federal civil service, focusing on international relations, largely involving peaceful uses of nuclear energy. She worked at the Atomic Energy Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and, most recently, the Department of Energy. Barbara was deeply involved at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, where she attended services and volunteered regularly. She was also an avid golfer as a member of Bethesda Country Club. She traveled extensively and delighted in exploring diverse cultures. When she died, she was planning a trip to Africa. She had a nearly boundless range of interests, including history, music, art, and science. She enjoyed producing her own art, frequently sharing drawings and watercolors with those close to her. Barbara was also passionate about her community. She devoted countless hours to the D.C. League of Women Voters. In recent years, she lived at Ingleside Rock Creek Park where she took an interest in all aspects of community life, including running the popcorn machine on movie nights. Barbara lived an active, full, and committed life. Her public service improved the nation and her community. Her energy and love enriched the lives of her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church as soon as circumstances permit. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband. Contributions can be made in her name to the D.C. League of Women Voters and St. Alban's Episcopal Church.A memorial service will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church as soon as circumstances permit. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband. Contributions can be made in her name to the D.C. League of Women Voters and St. Alban's Episcopal Church.

