Barbara Young

Barbara Dillon Young, 82, of Derwood, MD passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Buddy" Young; loving mother of Charlene McClelland and her husband, John, Greg Young and his wife, Catherine, and Todd Young and his wife, Suzie; blessed grandmother of Hannah, Zachary, Luke, Calum, August, Noah, Haley, Lydia, Gibson, Tavish, and Abigail; great-grandmother of Leonidas and Odiana. Daughter of Mildred Cecil and survived by her brother, Randy Cecil. Retired from a lifetime career at NIH. Charter member of Redland Baptist Church. Service at a later date. For details on services and to sign the guest book: