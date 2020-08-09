1/
Barbara Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara D. Young  
Barbara Dillon Young, 82, of Derwood, MD passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Buddy" Young; loving mother of Charlene McClelland and her husband, John, Greg Young and his wife, Catherine, and Todd Young and his wife, Suzie; blessed grandmother of Hannah, Zachary, Luke, Calum, August, Noah, Haley, Lydia, Gibson, Tavish, and Abigail; great-grandmother of Leonidas and Odiana. Daughter of Mildred Cecil and survived by her brother, Randy Cecil. Retired from a lifetime career at NIH. Charter member of Redland Baptist Church. Service at a later date. For details on services and to sign the guest book:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 948-6800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved