BARBRA A. WALLACE (Age 82)
Born to the late William and Rosa Randall. She was given her wings on January 22, 2020. Proud mother of four, Carlos Randall (Twanda), Sharon Chittams (James), Kevins Borders, Sr. (Marietta) and Valerie Ogburn (Mike); 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Also survived by two sisters; four brothers and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Monday, February 10 from 10 am until time of funeral service, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD. Internment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.