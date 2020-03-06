

Barry Cadoff (Age 85)



Of Montgomery Village, MD, passed away on March 3, 2020 in Bethesda, MD.

Barry was born in Bronx, NY to Henry and Lee Cadoff on July 20, 1934. He went to school at Bronx High School of Science, City College of New York, and Cornell University where he received a Ph.D. degree in Organic Chemistry. He married Marilyn McPherson on May 21, 1972 in Washington, DC.

He worked as an Analytical Chemist for the National Bureau of Standards now NIST for 30 years.

He was involved in the local swim team as well as Seniors in Action in Montgomery Village.

Barry is preceded in death by his brother, Joel Cadoff.

Barry is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his children, David (Eryn), Steven (Lori), and Daniel, brother, Laurence, and grandchildren, Violet, Alana, Elizabeth, and Ryan Cadoff.

Memorials may be given to the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Foundation, 10137 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55420.

The service will be held Friday March 6, 2020 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden.