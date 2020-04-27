The Washington Post

BARRY CANTOR

Barry Cantor  

Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on April 25, 2020, at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife, Natalie Cantor (nee Zelt); children, Adam (Esti) Cantor and Joshua (Heather) Cantor; sister, Gail nov; grandchildren, Aviva, Tzvi, Yair and Shoshana Cantor. He is predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Anita Cantor. A wonderful man and kind soul whose family was his greatest source of joy and pride. A devoted son and brother, a loving, caring husband for 53 years; and a wonderful father and Zayda. His memory should be an everlasting blessing.
 
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Jewish Council For the Aging of Greater Washington or Ohr Kodesh Congregation or Congregation Har Tzeon - Agudath Achim. Services by Sol Levinson and Bros., Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 27, 2020
