BARRY LEE CLIFF 3/31/1943 ~ 5/19/2020
Barry lived valiantly with Alzheimer's for eight years and died of Covid 19. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kris Hansen, son, James (Eliza), "my little girl" (Gwenna Cliff age 3), sister Pam Zdravecki (Andy) and many friends, colleagues and relatives. His jokes, smiles and advice will be remembered by all who knew him. He proudly served in the Navy and dearly loved his long and successful career in wealth management. When asked how he want to be remembered he said "I helped people."No service. His family would enjoy hearing stories and memories you may have of him. Please send them to: memoriesbarrycliff2020@gmail.com Donations can be made at http://act.alz.org/goto/Barry_Cliff. All donations will go directly to Alzheimer's research to help eradicate this cruel disease. RIP Bear.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.