BARRY E. COHEN
Barry E. Cohen of Bethesda, MD died on Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife, Mary, and his two cherished daughters, Sara and Abigail. A loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend to many, he leaves us with many memories of a kind, patient and generous man devoted to his family above all else. Barry loved living close to the C&O Canal, where he spent many hours on his bike. He was a savvy handy-man with a constant running list of projects, a shrewd poker player, and a respected lawyer with a nearly five-decade career in Washington, DC. He loved to crack jokes, some of which his daughters admit they really did find funny. He enjoyed travel, loved a good meal, and was an avid, yet sometimes resigned, Baltimore Orioles fan.
Funeral services will be held on February 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home. The Cohen family will be receiving friends at their home starting that evening at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital or the C&O Canal Trust.