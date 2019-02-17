Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRY COHEN.



BARRY E. COHEN



Barry E. Cohen of Bethesda, MD died on Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife, Mary, and his two cherished daughters, Sara and Abigail. A loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend to many, he leaves us with many memories of a kind, patient and generous man devoted to his family above all else. Barry loved living close to the C&O Canal, where he spent many hours on his bike. He was a savvy handy-man with a constant running list of projects, a shrewd poker player, and a respected lawyer with a nearly five-decade career in Washington, DC. He loved to crack jokes, some of which his daughters admit they really did find funny. He enjoyed travel, loved a good meal, and was an avid, yet sometimes resigned, Baltimore Orioles fan.

Funeral services will be held on February 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home. The Cohen family will be receiving friends at their home starting that evening at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital or the C&O Canal Trust.