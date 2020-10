Or Copy this URL to Share



Barry James Griggs

In loving memory of Barry James Griggs who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Survived by his loving mother, siblings, a host of other relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. "A silent thought, a quiet prayer for a special person in God's care."



