The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters of Washington regret to announce the death of retired brother Barry Jarboe. Brother Jarboe passed away November 30, 2020. Brother Jarboe was appointed to the DCFD on April 1, 1973 to T-13 and retired on October 31, 1994 from T-5 as a Technician.