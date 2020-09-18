BARRY KAUFMAN

BARRY ARNOLD KAUFMAN
On Thursday, September 17, 2020 of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of Sheilah Kaufman; devoted father of Jeffrey (Marjorie) and Debra (John); cherished grandfather of Kaleb and Penelope; loving brother-in-law of Bob (the late Norma) and Gail (Leon). Barry was a dedicated case manager for the IRS for many years. A graveside service will be held privately. Donations in Barry's memory may be made to a charity of choice
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com