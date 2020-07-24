BARRY ROSENFELD

ROSENFELD BARRY ROBERT ROSENFELD Barry Robert Rosenfeld, 65, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 of glioblastoma. Born January 26, 1965 in Washington, DC to Frank and Merl Rosenfeld, Barry is survived by his loving daughters, Alexis and Haili. In addition to his daughters, he leaves behind extensive relatives and friends across the country, including sister Ann Nimetz, brother-in-law Larry Nimetz, brother Laurence Rosenfeld, sister-in-law Jennifer Weiss, and various cousins, nieces and nephews. Barry was an independent man and entrepreneur who loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, real estate, travel, food, reading, and his daughters. His love for Alexis and Haili was a main driver in his life. Preparing home cooked meals and special birthday cakes, expanding their perspective through travel, and passing on the traditions of Judaism were extremely important to Barry. He also loved the arts: comedy shows, jazz and all types of music. Little Feat and Bonnie Raitt were two of his favorites. He was always up for an adventure - long motorcycle rides, concerts, and road trips. He lived life to the fullest, always marching to the beat of his own drum. Barry gained most of his business and life skills through his experiences. He was successful at developing land, selling real estate, and running his own business. Barry used to tell his daughters, "you can do anything you put your mind to", and when he put his mind to something, he always achieved his goals. He consistently performed at a high level in his field, topping the list year after year in real estate sales and eventually branching out to publish his own successful real estate magazines in Maryland. Barry's love for the sun and beach eventually led him to relocate to Naples FL, where he enjoyed an active lifestyle, including activities such as biking, yoga, kayaking, and taking in beautiful ocean sunsets. His unique approach to life, handsomeness, lightheartedness, intelligence, insightfulness, badass personality and comical ways will be greatly missed by many. Barry suffered for 30 years from chronic Lyme disease. His passion for learning compelled him to educate himself on this little known disease. He eventually became an expert on Lyme and an advocate for those similarly afflicted by raising money and awareness of the disease. He was also dedicated to end-of-life care, leading him to volunteer with hospice organizations in Maryland and Florida. Graveside services are Sunday, August 2, at 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens by invitation only, due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barry's name to the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, National Capital Lyme Disease Association, or Glioblastoma Foundation.