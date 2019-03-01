BARRY A. SKLAR
On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, Barry Arthur Sklar of Potomac, MD. Son of the late Ada and Louis Sklar; beloved husband of Susan; devoted father of Eric (Andrea) and Brian (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Alex, Jordan, Brendan, Corey, and Amanda; and the late pets Shana and Solly. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Rd, Potomac, MD 20854. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. Shiva will be held Saturday, March 2 thru Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. with minyan at 7:30 p.m. at the residence of Susan Sklar in Potomac, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Montgomery County Humane Society, or ASPCA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.