Of Lewes, DE, formerly of Bowie, MD, died May 24, 2020. He was born December 29, 1937 in Washington, DC to the late Bartholomew J. Daly and Elizabeth Kelliher Daly and raised in Petworth, Washington, DC. Bart was a 1955 graduate of Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, DC. He was a Navy veteran and joined the Metropolitan Police Department in January 1960 and retired as a Captain in 1981. He co-found B&B Home Repair and Remodeling and retired while building our dream home in Lewes, DE. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet Johnson Daly; his cherished children, daughter Elizabeth Anne Savoy (Steffan); son, Timothy John Daly (Melissa) and grandson, Miko Connor Savoy; his brother, Daniel Joseph Daly (Ruth) and his sister, Margaret "Peg" Daly Mancuso. He is predeceased by his son, Bartholomew "BJ" Francis Daly; his brother, David Lawrence Daly; his sisters, Catherine Daly Gittings and Elizabeth Ann Daly. A Celebration of Bart's Life will take place at a later date due to Covid-19. Donations in Bart's memory can be made to the Dollard-Sutter Family Fund, 9100 Presidential Pkwy, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772, www.dsffund.org, or Parkinson's Education and Support Group of Sussex County, PO Box 56, Lewes, DE 19958, www.sussexdeparkinsons.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
