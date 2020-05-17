The Washington Post

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Barton M. Eckert of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Donna Rinis Eckert; devoted father of Andrew Eckert and Hilary (David) Shutak; brother of Lois Stein; and brother-in-law of Michael Rinis and Babette Rinis. A private burial service will be held at King David Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions in memory of Barton Eckert may be made to Viet Nam Veterans of America (vva.org) or the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
