Barton M. Eckert
On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Barton M. Eckert of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Donna Rinis Eckert; devoted father of Andrew Eckert and Hilary (David) Shutak; brother of Lois Stein; and brother-in-law of Michael Rinis and Babette Rinis. A private burial service will be held at King David Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions in memory of Barton Eckert may be made to Viet Nam Veterans of America (vva.org
) or the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org
). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.