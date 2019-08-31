

Barton Lee Stringham



On August 28, 2019, Barton Lee Stringham, loving husband and brother passed away at the age of 66 from cancer. Bart grew up in Bethesda and graduated from the University of Baltimore Law School. He first practiced law at the American Petroleum Institute, and completed his career at the National Association of Broadcasters as Senior Vice President and Corporate Counsel, retiring this past June after 20 years.

Bart and his wife Linda had a storybook romance and were married in 2005. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean Stringham (nee Maxwell). He is survived by wife Linda; his brothers Warde (Jenny) and Kent; his sister Dana Stringham Simpler (Gary); his father Gale (Theda); and his uncle Louis Maxwell. He was very proud of his nieces, Erin Simpler Kellett (Michael) and Laura Simpler, Anna Thompson Proudfoot (Andrew) and his nephew Phillip Simpler (Debbie).

Bart had a passion for Jazz music and played Jazz guitar professionally and socially starting in college. His quick wit, generous spirit and eternal optimism made him well loved by his friends, colleagues and family. Bart was a car aficionado, who owned numerous classic cars and he and his wife enjoyed various car shows and motorsport gatherings around the country.

When it became clear that there were no further treatments, he said, (in classic Bart style) "I'm not happy about this but I've had a great life, great wife, wonderful family, friends and career. I'm not sad." He will leave a big hole in our lives, but will live on forever in our hearts.

ARC Montgomery was a special place for the Stringham family having a special needs brother. Donations in Bart's name will be gratefully accepted at The ARC Montgomery, 7362 Calhoun Pl., Rockville, MD 20855 or online at www.TheArc-GiveNow.org

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.