On Friday morning March 29, 2019 Batool Hilmi, the widow of Dr.Jalal K. Asterbadi, passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Born and raised in Baghdad, Iraq "Bebe" made her home here in McLean Va. for the past 35 years. She never regretted the move because her two, adored children, Dr. Nabil J. Asterbadi (Maureen) and Dr. Sawsan Asterbadi (Abdulelah) resided in this area.

Besides her children, Bebe is survived by her grandchildren Dr. Farrah Al-Keliddar, Yaser Al-Keliddar and Dr. Miriam Al-Keliddar all of McLean, VA, Sarah N. Asterbadi Washington, DC and PFC Zachary N. Asterbadi, Oahu, HI. She is also survived by two great grandsons, Farris and Ramsey AlBassam and an extended loving family who all held her in the highest esteem.

Bebe was an elegant and warm woman who will be missed immeasurably by all who were fortunate to have had her in their lives.

Service will held on Sunday March 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042