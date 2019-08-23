Beatrice Joanne Adams (Age 84)
On Monday, August 19, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of William Curtis Adams; mother of Diane Adams; grandmother of Samantha (Benjamin) Bochinski; great-grandmother of Julius Bochinski; aunt of Michael Scott, Russell Scott, Jr., Patricia Stramer, David Maeder and Deborah Lambert. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, August 27 from 10 to 11 a.m., where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park.