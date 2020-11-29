BEATRICE LUCILLE PERKINS ALEXANDEROn Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Beatrice Lucille Perkins Alexander of Washington, DC. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was predeceased by her daughter, Beatrice Ann, husband Harry T. Alexander, and William Perkins. She is survived by her brother, Louis R. Perkins, her children: Norma Hart (Thomas, Jr.), Agnes Yates (F. Robert, Jr.), Harry T. Alexander, Jr. (Jandria), Louis F. Alexander (Jasmine); and grandchildren: Thomas III, Erica and Mira Hart, Harry III, Alfred Alexander and Ryleigh Longaker and step-grandchildren: Francis Yates III (Natasha), Jason Yates (Amani), Kara Hines (Chris). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and step-great-grandchildren. A private service will be held.