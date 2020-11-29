1/1
Beatrice Alexander
BEATRICE LUCILLE PERKINS ALEXANDER
On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Beatrice Lucille Perkins Alexander of Washington, DC. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was predeceased by her daughter, Beatrice Ann, husband Harry T. Alexander, and William Perkins. She is survived by her brother, Louis R. Perkins, her children: Norma Hart (Thomas, Jr.), Agnes Yates (F. Robert, Jr.), Harry T. Alexander, Jr. (Jandria), Louis F. Alexander (Jasmine); and grandchildren: Thomas III, Erica and Mira Hart, Harry III, Alfred Alexander and Ryleigh Longaker and step-grandchildren: Francis Yates III (Natasha), Jason Yates (Amani), Kara Hines (Chris). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and step-great-grandchildren. A private service will be held.   www.McGuire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
