Beatrice B. Hankins



On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Beloved wife of 69 years to the late William L. Hankins, Sr.; loving mother of William L. (Roberta) Hankins, Linda (the late Robert) Short, Lois (Tony) Carroll, and the late John Hankins; sister of Rosie Carter; grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 19, and great-great-grandmother of four.

Services private with interment in the County Line Christian Church Cemetery, 12711 Chatham Road, Axton, VA.