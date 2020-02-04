

Beatrice Sachs Baum (Age 98)



Of Kensington, Maryland, passed away on January 18, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Beatrice was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Louis and Jessie Sachs on June 21, 1921. She attended New Haven public schools. She graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in Economics in 1941. She married Myron C. Baum on January 2, 1943 in Santa Ana, California.

She worked as an Economist for U.S. Department of the Treasury, where she worked on the Marshall Plan, and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband, Myron C. Baum; her oldest son Andrew S. Baum; her sister Leah Sachs; and her brother Arthur Sachs.

Beatrice is survived by her son Robert Baum (Peggy Baum); her daughter-in-law, Carlene Baum; her grandchildren Jesse Baum and Callie Rae Baum Turner (Ethan); her two step-granddaughters Elizabeth Talbert (David Fautsch) and Meredith Talbert (Gordon Slaugh); and three great grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to the International Rescue Committee or to the Villages of Kensington, P.O Box 118, Kensington, MD 20895.

The Baum family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Maria Aleman and Laurie Pross for their extraordinary support and friendship.

A private funeral service was held at King David Memorial Gardens.