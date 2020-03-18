Beatrice Belton "Bea" (Age 75)
Our beloved mother was called home for eternal rest Friday, March 6, 2020 after a brief illness in Bowie, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory: five children, Benjamin Singleton, Belindia Singleton, Bonita Singleton, Herbert Belton II and Frederick Lyles; one sister Desira Contee; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be performed by Dr. Henry P. Davis III Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Highland Park, Landover MD on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11 a.m., Visitation 10 a.m. Interment, National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery, Landover, MD. Professional Services Entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover MD.