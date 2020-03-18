The Washington Post

BEATRICE "Bea" BELTON (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
Landover, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
Landover, MD
View Map
Our beloved mother was called home for eternal rest Friday, March 6, 2020 after a brief illness in Bowie, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory: five children, Benjamin Singleton, Belindia Singleton, Bonita Singleton, Herbert Belton II and Frederick Lyles; one sister Desira Contee; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be performed by Dr. Henry P. Davis III Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Highland Park, Landover MD on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11 a.m., Visitation 10 a.m. Interment, National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery, Landover, MD. Professional Services Entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 18, 2020
