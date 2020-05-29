

BEATRICE BUTLER

It is with heavy burden that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Beatrice Butler, 75, died on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC, after a long illness. Her funeral service will be held this Saturday, May 30, 2020, J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St. NW, Washington, DC, Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Ms. Beatrice Butler was born on February 2, 1945 in Nashville, TN, she moved to Washington, DC and had a successful career in Respiratory Therapy. She raised two daughters and with open heart help and care for her nieces and nephews. She was involved in Disaster drills at her job, and community work in her neighborhood. She leaves behind her family and friends, who will sorely miss her. Beatrice is survived by her daughters, Vivian Cross and Tanya Butler; grandchildren, Andreona, Anrica, Rico, Taylor, Pico, Tyler, and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Caden, Kensley, Rymiko, Benjamin and Ryocu.



