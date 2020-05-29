BEATRICE BUTLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEATRICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BEATRICE BUTLER  
It is with heavy burden that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Beatrice Butler, 75, died on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC, after a long illness. Her funeral service will be held this Saturday, May 30, 2020, J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St. NW, Washington, DC, Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Ms. Beatrice Butler was born on February 2, 1945 in Nashville, TN, she moved to Washington, DC and had a successful career in Respiratory Therapy. She raised two daughters and with open heart help and care for her nieces and nephews. She was involved in Disaster drills at her job, and community work in her neighborhood. She leaves behind her family and friends, who will sorely miss her. Beatrice is survived by her daughters, Vivian Cross and Tanya Butler; grandchildren, Andreona, Anrica, Rico, Taylor, Pico, Tyler, and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Caden, Kensley, Rymiko, Benjamin and Ryocu.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
10:00 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved