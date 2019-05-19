The Washington Post

BEATRICE COOK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEATRICE COOK.
Service Information
Universal Mortuary Inc. - WASHINGTON
411 KENNEDY STREET N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1075
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd.
Lanham, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Beatrice Melvern Cook  

On Monday, May 13, 2019, Beloved Mother of Arnold Cook (Bonita), and Aileen Cook; grandmother of Egan Conway, Elaine Conway (Koren), LaTasha Cook, Robert Lesesne Cook and LaTasha Gray; great-grandmother of Christian Vias and Blair Conway Johnson; sister of Lorilyn "Candy" (Darlene) Holmes and Arlen (Muriel) Holmes.
Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham, MD on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by Universal Mortuary Service Inc. -Washington, DC

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details