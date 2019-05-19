

Beatrice Melvern Cook



On Monday, May 13, 2019, Beloved Mother of Arnold Cook (Bonita), and Aileen Cook; grandmother of Egan Conway, Elaine Conway (Koren), LaTasha Cook, Robert Lesesne Cook and LaTasha Gray; great-grandmother of Christian Vias and Blair Conway Johnson; sister of Lorilyn "Candy" (Darlene) Holmes and Arlen (Muriel) Holmes.

Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham, MD on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by Universal Mortuary Service Inc. -Washington, DC