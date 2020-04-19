The Washington Post

BEATRICE HANKINS (1929 - 2020)
Passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late William L. Hankins, Sr.; loving mother of William L. Hankins (Roberta), Linda (the late Ronald) Short, Lois (Tony) Carroll and the late John Hankins; Grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 19, and great-great grandmother of four. Also survived by loving sister, Rosie Mae Carter and many loving nieces and nephews. Interment County Line Christian Church Cemetery, Axton, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to County Line Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 12711 Chatham Road, Axton, VA 24054.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
