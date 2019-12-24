BEATRICE KLEINMAN
On Monday, December 23, 2019, Beatrice Kleinman of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kleinman; devoted mother of Marilyn K. Margolis (Mitch), Bradford A. Kleinman (Sharon) and Robert J. Kleinman (Rebekah); loving grandmother of Nikki, Paul, Michael, Stacey, Natalie and Olivia; cherished great-grandmother of Jessie, Matthew, Andrea, Addi, Gavin, Phillip, Madeline and Maher. A chapel service will be held Thursday, December 26, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday following services at 1 p.m. at the residence of Bradford and Sharon Kleinman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JSSA Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.