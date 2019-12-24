The Washington Post

BEATRICE KLEINMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEATRICE KLEINMAN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BEATRICE KLEINMAN  

On Monday, December 23, 2019, Beatrice Kleinman of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kleinman; devoted mother of Marilyn K. Margolis (Mitch), Bradford A. Kleinman (Sharon) and Robert J. Kleinman (Rebekah); loving grandmother of Nikki, Paul, Michael, Stacey, Natalie and Olivia; cherished great-grandmother of Jessie, Matthew, Andrea, Addi, Gavin, Phillip, Madeline and Maher. A chapel service will be held Thursday, December 26, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday following services at 1 p.m. at the residence of Bradford and Sharon Kleinman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JSSA Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.