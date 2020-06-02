LARSON BEATRICE C. LARSON August 6, 1928 ~ May 22, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother lost her valiant battle with Covid-19. Her strength, courage, dignity, and sense of humor were with her until the end. Born on August 6, 1928, to Noah and Alma Raymond, she was raised in Little Falls, MN, along with her siblings Dean, Gordon, Edward, and Kathleen. Bea ventured out into the world at 18, first to St. Cloud, then Minneapolis and finally to Washington DC, where she spent her career in service to the nation, first with the Department of the Navy where she met her husband, John Larson, then for more than 30 years on Capitol Hill, ending her service working for The Honorable David Obey (WI). Widowed at a young age, Bea successfully raised four children, where her unending patience and a raised eyebrow were all that were needed. She thoroughly enjoyed her retirement in Rehoboth Beach, reveling in evenings on the porch, whether debating politics, the state of DC sports, or continuing her reign as Yahtzee champion. Most of all she loved the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Left behind to cherish the memory of simply the kindest woman we know are her children, David of North Brookfield, MA; Michael and his wife Nicole of Nags Head, NC; Patricia Unger and her husband Jeff of Queenstown, MD, and Paul and his wife Amy of Arlington, VA; her granddaughters Beth Benker and her husband Chris, Rachel Barclay and her husband Phil, Joslyn Larson, Emily Larson, Caroline Larson, and Alexandra Unger, and her great granddaughter Dylan Benker. She is also survived by her brothers Gordon and Edward. She was predeceased by her husband John, great-grandson Bennett Barclay, parents Noah and Alma, brother Dean and sister Kathleen. Due to the current restrictions in place, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda, followed by a private interment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. We would like to express our appreciation for the support and loving kindness from the dedicated team at the Hermitage of Northern Virginia. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in memory of Bennett Barclay. team.curethekids.org/team/271297 We will hold a celebration of Bea's life at a later date, along with an epic Uno tournament and a Beatrice giggle competition. We will hold a celebration of Bea's life at a later date, along with an epic Uno tournament and a Beatrice giggle competition.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.