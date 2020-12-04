1/
BEATRICE LIPSHUTZ
BEATRICE FEINSTEIN LIPSHUTZ  
On Wednesday, December 1, 2020, BEATRICE FEINSTEIN LIPSHUTZ, age 98, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late William Feinstein and the late Louis Lipshutz. Dear sister of the late Solomon (Alice) Fisher. Loving mother of Stanley (Saundra) Feinstein and Sandra (Harvey) Raben. Cherished grandmother of Deborah Feinstein (Stephen Kuperberg), Sharon Feinstein (Amit Golding), Amit Raben, Zev (Tamara) Raben and Shimon Raben. Dear great-grandmother of Noah, Tali, Eli, Natan, Emmy and Jonah. Bea spent many years as a bookkeeper for the Philadelphia Public School System. She loved professional basketball, bridge, music, reading, traveling and cruising. In 2003, Bea moved from Philadelphia to Silver Spring, residing in Riderwood Village during the ensuing 17 years. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to either Montgomery Hospice or the Riderwood Benevolent Fund. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME.


Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
