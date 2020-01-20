The Washington Post

Beatrice Lazaroff Litman  

On January 18, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Arnold P. Litman; devoted mother of Ellen, Ruth, Judy, Andy and Margaret; loving sister of Allan Lazaroff; sister-in-law of Anita Lazaroff and Lois (Emmanuel) Winston; cherished grandmother of Aaron, Shira, Adrienne, Seth and Sam Litman, Jeremiah and Troy Robertson, Jessica and Candence Jones; great-grandmother of Regan Robertson. Graveside service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832. Memorial contributions may be made to Charles E. Smith Life Communities-Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 20, 2020
