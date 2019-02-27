BEATRICE METZMAN
On Monday, February 25, 2019, BEATRICE METZMAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Metzman. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Michelle), Mark (Eduardo Corrdera), Eric (Helen) and Mitchell (Marnie) Metzman. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Trevor, Derek, Jonathan, Elana, Jordan and Callie Metzman. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD, interment following. On Thursday, shiva will be observed at the home of Mitchell and Marnie Metzman at 7:30 p.m. and will continue on Saturday evening and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. the home of Eric and Helen Metzman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.