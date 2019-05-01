BEATRICE MAYVONNE OWENS
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday April 25, 2019. Survived by her three devoted children Allyson, Adrienne, and Alan; three loving grandchildren Antoine, Alana, and Alexandra. She is also survived by three brothers, one sister, one daughter-in-law, and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate in the life of Beatrice on Friday, May 3, 2019, Viewing 10 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Home.