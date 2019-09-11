The Washington Post

BEATRICE RICHARDSON

BEATRICE G. RICHARDSON (Age 93)  

On Monday, September 2, 2019, Beatrice G. Richardson of Washington, DC peacefully passed at home. Her husband Elliott J. Richardson Sr. preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory a son Elliott J. Richardson Jr (Anita) and daughter Iris Donna Renee Muckle (James); three grandchildren LaSonne Richardson, Eljon Richardson and Felicia Richardson; two great granddaughters Dazia Jackson and Mariah Franklin. Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019, Viewing 9 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m., at St. John's Baptist Church, 1905 Columbia Pike, Arlington VA. Interment Maryland National Memorial, Laurel MD Services by CHINN-BAKER

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
