BEATRICE ELIZABETH SANFORD June 14, 1937 - November 28, 2020
Peacefully passed away on November 28, 2020. She leaves to mourn her son, Jerry T. Sanford (Lisa); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Canaan Baptist Church, 1600 M. Cecil Mills Way, NW, Washington, DC 20010, followed by a private funeral service live streamed via the church's Facebook (www.facebook.com/cbc20010
). Interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery.www.mcguire-services.com