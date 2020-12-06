1/
BEATRICE SANFORD
1937 - 2020
BEATRICE ELIZABETH SANFORD  June 14, 1937 - November 28, 2020  
Peacefully passed away on November 28, 2020. She leaves to mourn her son, Jerry T. Sanford (Lisa); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Canaan Baptist Church, 1600 M. Cecil Mills Way, NW, Washington, DC 20010, followed by a private funeral service live streamed via the church's Facebook (www.facebook.com/cbc20010). Interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
DEC
8
Funeral service
live streamed via the church's Facebook ( www.facebook.com/cbc20010
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
