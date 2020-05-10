Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEATRICE SHOEMAKER. View Sign Service Information Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation 1500 W Braddock Rd Alexandria , VA 22302 (703)-998-9200 Burial Private To be announced at a later date Mount Comfort Cemetery Send Flowers Notice



BEATRICE LAWRENCE SHOEMAKER

Beatrice Lawrence Shoemaker was born July 15, 1926 in Georgia to Walter Lawrence and Mae Sharp. Beatrice accepted Christ into her life at an early age during her time at the modern day, Berry College in Georgia, known at the time of her enrollment as the Martha Berry School for girls. Following her time at school she gained employment with Capital Airlines at Washington Reagan International Airport in Arlington, VA. Capital Airlines eventually was acquired by United Airlines and Beatrice took a position working on the U.S. Army's Fort Belvoir in her area of expertise, Finance. She was joined in holy matrimony to Donald Shoemaker on March 12th, 1950. They would go on to enjoy fifty-two wonderful years of marriage. Beatrice and Donald were long-time residents of the Wellington Neighborhood in Alexandria, VA. They built their house when the neighborhood was young back in the summer of 1959. Her husband, Donald, designed the house that would become a home full of memories raising their two boys. They were blessed to live out the remainder of their lives at the beautiful residence that Beatrice took so much pride in landscaping with her green thumb. At one time she maintained over 500 azaleas on the property, most of which she propagated herself. After Donald's passing, Beatrice joined a Bible Study Group at Downtown Baptist Church located at 212 S. Washington Street in Alexandria, VA. She enjoyed devoting her time to studying scripture and fellowshipping with members of her study group and family. Beatrice Lawrence Shoemaker departed this life on May 4, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m., comfortably at home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Sharpe and husband, Donald k. Shoemaker. She leaves to cherish her memories her son Gary, son Alan and spouse Carol, her three grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas and Jennifer and her three great-grandchildren, Riley, Owen and Nolan. Burial to take place privately at Mount Comfort Cemetery, in lieu of flowers for Beatrice and the family, family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

