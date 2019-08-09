BEATRICE SMOLLER
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Beatrice Smoller of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Norman Smoller; devoted mother of Joyce (Michael) Smith
, Stephen (Sandra) Smoller and Bruce (Cosette) Smoller. Also survived by her loving grandchildren, Jamie, Lauren, Eric and Matthew; and great-grandchild, Theo. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850 with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Family will be receiving friends Sunday, August 11 at 6 p.m. with minyan at 7 p.m. at the residence of Dr. Bruce and Cosette Smoller. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund or any other Jewish . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.