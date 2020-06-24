Beatrice West

Transitioned into eternal rest on June 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter Clinton West, Sr., with whom she shared 73 years of marriage. They were each others best friends. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughters, Elizabeth Jean Langston and Nadine Beatrice Williams; son, Dr. Walter C. West, Jr.; son-in-law, Raymond Langston, daughter-in- law, Doris West; eight grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one great-grandson-in-law; five granddaughters-in- law; two grandsons-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Her love of family inspired many happy gatherings, especially for her birthday each year on the 4th of July. There are many dedicated friends and neighbors who will also miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW. Services private.