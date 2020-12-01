1/1
BEATRIZ BROOKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BEATRIZ's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beatriz Josefina Brooks  
On November 21, 2020 Beatriz Josefina Brooks entered her heavenly rest. Mrs. Brooks was a retired switchboard operator from Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill. Her husband Franklin Brooks preceded her in death. Beatriz was the Matriarch of a loving family. She leaves to morn her passing, seven children; 16 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.  On Thursday December 3, 2020, we will gather to celebrate her life! Due to Covid restrictions there will be an extended viewing with 10 morners at a time at Johnson and Jenkins Funeral home 716 Kennedy Street NW from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Immediately following the family will have an outside service at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery (Location Hilltop Lot 113 site 2) 8401 Bladensburg Rd. Brentwood MD. Cards of condolences can be sent to 4420 Alabama Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Johnson & Jenkins
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Jenkins
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved