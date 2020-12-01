

Beatriz Josefina Brooks

On November 21, 2020 Beatriz Josefina Brooks entered her heavenly rest. Mrs. Brooks was a retired switchboard operator from Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill. Her husband Franklin Brooks preceded her in death. Beatriz was the Matriarch of a loving family. She leaves to morn her passing, seven children; 16 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. On Thursday December 3, 2020, we will gather to celebrate her life! Due to Covid restrictions there will be an extended viewing with 10 morners at a time at Johnson and Jenkins Funeral home 716 Kennedy Street NW from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Immediately following the family will have an outside service at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery (Location Hilltop Lot 113 site 2) 8401 Bladensburg Rd. Brentwood MD. Cards of condolences can be sent to 4420 Alabama Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019



