Bella Tovey

Notice
Bella Tovey  

Bella Tovey  

Holocaust Survivor, of Silver Spring, MD on July 14, 2019. Loving wife of the late Henry Tovey; cherished mother of Roberta Tovey (David Marks) and Craig Tovey (Gail Foorman); grandmother of Kendl, David, Leo and William Tovey and Sonia Marks. Funeral service will be held at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street, NW, Washington, DC, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jon and Andye Pfeffer in North Potomac, MD following the interment on Tuesday and Wednesday with shiva minyan both nights at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Magen David Adom. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
