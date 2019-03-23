BELLE DREYFUSS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BELLE DREYFUSS.

 

BELLE DREYFUSS  
(Age 91)  

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, BELLE DREYFUSS of Silver Spring, MD., beloved wife of the late Claude Dreyfuss, devoted mother of Sharon Dreyfuss and Corey Dreyfuss, caring mother-in-law of Luis Molina and Julie Zhu, loving sister of George Pearlman; also survived by three grandchildren, Amanda, Zachary, Liam, and great-grandchild, Claire. Services at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. Interment King David Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Shiva on March 24 at 6 p.m. at Fairways South Leisure World common room. Expressions of sympathy in her name may be made to JSSA Hospice or Planned Parenthood.

logo
Funeral Home
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon