BELLE DREYFUSS
(Age 91)
On Thursday, March 21, 2019, BELLE DREYFUSS of Silver Spring, MD., beloved wife of the late Claude Dreyfuss, devoted mother of Sharon Dreyfuss and Corey Dreyfuss, caring mother-in-law of Luis Molina and Julie Zhu, loving sister of George Pearlman; also survived by three grandchildren, Amanda, Zachary, Liam, and great-grandchild, Claire. Services at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. Interment King David Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Shiva on March 24 at 6 p.m. at Fairways South Leisure World common room. Expressions of sympathy in her name may be made to JSSA Hospice or Planned Parenthood.