On Thursday, April 4 2019, Belle D. Smith of Rockville, Maryland passed away following a period of declining health. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Abraham Smith; a nephew and a niece. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie and son-In-law John; three grandchildren Amanda Amaro (Austin), Jason Tuma (Lauren) and Jessica Hymiller (Scott) and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held on Monday April 8 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, Maryland 20832. Family will not be observing Shiva. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice or a charity organization of your choice. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practice Committee of Greater Washington Contract.