

BEN MALCOM



Ben Malcom, 88, of Fairfax Virginia, passed away on May 17, 2020.

Ben was born in New York, New York to Julian Malcom and Nancy Fullen on January 21, 1932. He grew up in Hamden, Connecticut, graduated from Yale University , and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy . In 1959, he married Maureen Meehan in Stamford CT.

He worked in information technology and was the president of Dataflow Systems.

Ben was the photographer, music technician, publicist, and graphic designer for his wife Maureen's Irish dance company - The Erin Dancers. He was a founder and first president of the Irish Festival of Northern Virginia which is now a part of Comhaltas Ceoltóirï¿½ï¿½ Éireann, O'Neill-Malcom Branch - an organization devoted to Irish traditional music and culture.

Ben is preceded in death by Maureen and his twin sister, Margaret Jones.

Ben is survived by his children, Benham and Diane Malcom; grandsons, Jim Malcom, Justin Malcom and his wife Laura and his twin great-grandsons Camden and Jalyn Malcom.

Expressions of Ben's passing may be posted on www.nationalfh-mp.com . Memorials may be given to Comhaltas Ceoltóirï¿½ï¿½ Éireann at http:// www.ccepotomac.org/contact.html

Memorial services will not be conducted at this time due to Covid-19. Interment of Ben and Maureen together will be at Arlington National Cemetery.