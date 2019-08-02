The Washington Post

BEN SWETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEN SWETT.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Christian Church
Fort Washington,, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BEN H. SWETT  
Col. USAF, Retired  

Ben H. Swett of Temple Hills, Maryland passed away on July 20, 2019. He served in the Air Force for more than 30 years, served faithfully in his church, and wrote and taught on religion and spirituality. He will be remembered for the many lives he touched as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, colleague, spiritual mentor, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Wyneth H. Swett; two sons, Scott L. Swett of Falls Church, VA and Bruce A. Swett of Fulton, MD; a sister, Carol M. Downie of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His obituary is available at https://www.leefuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Ben-Swett/. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3 at Bethany Christian Church in Fort Washington, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.